GVP starts shooting for next, bankrolled by Pa Ranjith

CHENNAI: Musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar, who was last seen in Adiyae, has started shooting for his upcoming film, which is produced by filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. On Thursday, the yet-to-be-titled film was launched with Ranjith tapping the clap board.

Sharing a few pictures on their social media handles, the makers wrote, “A start to a new chapter. The shoot for our next production begins today with bright smiles and fond memories

Written and directed by @AkiranMoses Produced by @beemji #NeelamProductions Starring @gvprakash @Rshivani1(sic).”

The film is helmed by debutant director Akiran, who worked as an assistant director to Pa Ranjith, and has Shivani Rajashekar playing the female lead. The film also stars Pasupathy and Lingesh, among others. Selva RK is the editor.

Meanwhile, GV Prakash has Rebel, Dear, Kalvan and Idimuzhakkam in the pipeline.