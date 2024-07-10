Begin typing your search...

GVM's first Malayalam directorial goes on floors, Mammootty Kampany shares pics from pooja ceremony

Actors Lena and Ramesh Pisharody gave the first clap for the film at the ceremony.

10 July 2024
Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mammootty and the crew at pooja ceremony in Kochi (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM) is all set to collaborate with Megastar Mammootty for the first time. This is the first Malayalam film GVM is helming in his career.

The upcoming film will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and bankrolled by 'Mammootty Kampany', the production house owned by actor Mammootty.

The project was officially kicked off with an inaugural pooja ceremony held in Kochi recently, as seen in pictures released by the production house. It was attended by the film's lead actor, director, and other members of its cast and crew.

Actors Lena and Ramesh Pisharody gave the first clap for the film at the ceremony.

This will be Mammootty Kampany's sixth production.

Interestingly, the upcoming film is not the only collaboration between the popular filmmaker and Mammootty. GVM, who is often seen in guest appearances in films, is playing a significant role in the megastar's upcoming 'Bazooka', directed by Deeno Dennis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, GVM's long-delayed directorial 'Dhruva Natchathiram', starring Vikram, is awaiting release.

Mammootty, on the other hand, was last seen this year in the action flick 'Turbo'.

