GV Prakash’s Rebel premieres on OTT

CHENNAI: Rebel, a Tamil period political drama, which was released in theatre on 22nd March 2024, has finally made its way to the OTT streaming platform.

Staring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, alongside Mamitha Baiju, the film made its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday.

Directed and written by Nikesh, Rebel is inspired by a true event from the 1980s in Munnar. It centres around college student groups that are backed by political parties.

When two students from a town in Munnar, Kathir (G V Prakash) and Selvaraj (Adhithya Bhaskar) join the same college at Palakkad, they find out just how immensely the lives of students are influenced by the politics unfolding in the institution, and what follows next is a rebellion and retaliation that shapes the narrative of the film.

Rebel also stars actors Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, and Karunas in pivotal roles.

The film is now available to stream exclusively in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

