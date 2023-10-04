GV Prakash turns producer with GV25; to have a grand launch

CHENNAI: National award-winning composer GV Prakash is known for his versatility in music and the script he takes up as an actor. With his latest release Adiyae receiving positive response, he also has Seenu Ramasamy’s Idi Muzhakkam, Dear, and Kalvan in various stages of production as an actor.

The latest exclusive update we have for you is that GV is all set to don the greasepaint in his 25th film. The bigger news is that he will also be bankrolling the project as a maiden venture under his banner Parallel Universe Productions. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “GV25 is not only a milestone film for him as an actor but his first as a producer and the biggest project till date. The film will be made on a budget of Rs 20 crore in association with Zee Studios.”



We hear that the film will be launched formally this week. “A legendary actor will launch this project and more details will be announced officially at the project launch,” added the source.

Having won his National award for the Best Background Score for Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash also has Emergency by Kangana Ranaut, Karthi’s Japan, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Vikram’s Thangalaan, and Jayam Ravi’s Siren.