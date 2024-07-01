Begin typing your search...

GV Prakash completes Thangalaan BGM; trailer to be out in a week

As an additional update, GV also said that the trailer of the film has turned out to be ‘terrific’

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-01 17:30:43.0  )
GV Prakash completes Thangalaan BGM; trailer to be out in a week
X

Thangalaan movie poster (Photo: X/@chiyaan)

CHENNAI: On Monday, National award winning composer GV Prakash took to his social media and updated that he has completed composing the background score for the film.

As an additional update, GV also said that the trailer of the film has turned out to be ‘terrific’. This delighted Chiyaan Vikram’s fans, who have been waiting for updates from the makers.

Furthermore, DT Next has learnt from the film’s camp that the trailer cut is being made, and will be launched over the weekend or next Monday. “Thangalaan is confirmed to release in August and all promotional work for the film will begin from this weekend.

There will be official updates from the film starting from this week,” said a source close to the film unit to DT Next.

The film is based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era. Produced by KE Gnanavel, Pa Ranjith is helming the film. The star cast includes Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in important roles.

film ThangalaanGV Prakashbackground scoreChiyaan Vikramfilm trailerPa Ranjith
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick