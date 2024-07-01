GV Prakash completes Thangalaan BGM; trailer to be out in a week

CHENNAI: On Monday, National award winning composer GV Prakash took to his social media and updated that he has completed composing the background score for the film.

As an additional update, GV also said that the trailer of the film has turned out to be ‘terrific’. This delighted Chiyaan Vikram’s fans, who have been waiting for updates from the makers.

#thangalaan bgscore completed … have given my best … what a film ❤️…. Looking forward to…..And what a terrific trailer is on ur way soon ur gonna be mind blown . Indian cinema get ready for #thangalaan @chiyaan @beemji @StudioGreen2 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 1, 2024

Furthermore, DT Next has learnt from the film’s camp that the trailer cut is being made, and will be launched over the weekend or next Monday. “Thangalaan is confirmed to release in August and all promotional work for the film will begin from this weekend.



There will be official updates from the film starting from this week,” said a source close to the film unit to DT Next.

The film is based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era. Produced by KE Gnanavel, Pa Ranjith is helming the film. The star cast includes Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in important roles.

