GV, John Kokken hints on Captain Miller teaser release date?

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller has been creating buzz among the fans since the day of its announcement. The latest speculation that is going around is that the film’s teaser might get released on July 28. The same date also marks the actor’s birthday.

Helmed by Arun Matheeswaran, the film is set in the pre-independence era and is about a man named Captain Miller, with Dhanush playing the titular role.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller has music by GV Prakash. Tweets by GV Prakash and actor John Kokken are the reasons behind the recent buzz about the teaser release. “July 28th is gonna be litttttt. Goosebumps guaranteed #captainmiller .

It’s gonna be crazyyyy You would have never seen anything like that before. #captainmillerupdate,” (sic) John Kokken tweeted, and GV Prakash wrote, “July 28 sambavam irukku … killer killer,” (sic) hinting the update.

The film’s first look poster was released on June 30.