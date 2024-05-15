GV expresses concerns over speculations separation

CHENNAI: GV Prakash Kuman and Saindhavi announced their separation on Monday. Post the announcement, netizens started discussing and debating the reasons behind the couple’s separation, predominantly defaming the music composer-actor.

In response to the speculations, GV Prakash shared a statement on his social media platforms. The statement read, “It is unfortunate that the union and separation of two people are discussed publicly without much understanding about the reasons behind that. Being a public figure does not give the right for anyone to intrude in my personal life. Has the Tamil culture stooped too low that we give shape to our imaginations without thinking about the adverse effect on an individual’s life? I have discussed the reason behind the mutual separation with my family and friends. I am posting this to convey that the negative comments and criticisms, which are intended because of popularity or interest in personal life, hurt the people involved. Respect the feelings of an individual and I am grateful for your love and support.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have a two-year-old daughter named Anvi. They decided to separate after compatibility issues within the family.