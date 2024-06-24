Guru Somasundaram’s next backed by Pa Ranjith titled Bottle Radha

CHENNAI: On Monday, Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions announced their next film and revealed the title and first-look poster. Starring Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran and Antony in the lead roles, the film is titled Bottle Radha.

The title and first look was unveiled by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Parvathy, Nimisha Sajayan and Shweta Menon. Helmed by Dinakaran Sivalingam, the first look features Guru Somasundaram as a drunkard sitting on a throne inside an alcohol bottle. Bottle Radha is jointly produced by Neelam Productions and TN Arunbalaji’s Balloon Pictures.

Sean Roldan is composing the music, while Roopesh Shaji is handling the camera. E Sangathamizhan is the editor.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is having Vikram Thangalaan as director in the pipeline. The film portrays the life of bonded labourers in the Kolar Gold Fields from the pre-independence era. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy and Pasupathy, among others.