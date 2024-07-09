Guru Dutt's birth anniversary : Remembering his 5 timeless contributions to cinema

NEW DELHI: Guru Dutt, the legendary filmmaker of Indian cinema, continues to inspire generations with his profound storytelling and innovative filmmaking techniques. On his birth anniversary, we revisit five of his most timeless movies that have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Pyaasa (1957) Pyaasa remains a poignant tale of a poet's search for recognition and love in a materialistic world. Guru Dutt's portrayal of societal hypocrisy and existential angst is masterfully woven into the narrative, making it a classic of Indian parallel cinema.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) Kaagaz Ke Phool is a tragic tale ahead of its time, exploring the complexities of love, stardom, and personal sacrifice. Guru Dutt's portrayal of a filmmaker grappling with his own demons resonates with viewers even today, showcasing his brilliance as both a director and actor.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) Set against the backdrop of feudal Bengal, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam delves into the complexities of human desires and societal expectations. Guru Dutt's sensitive direction brought out stellar performances, making this film a compelling exploration of passion, tradition, and personal liberation.

Aar Paar (1954) Known for its memorable dialogues and foot-tapping music, Aar Paar is a quintessential Guru Dutt film that blends romance with crime effortlessly. This film marked his arrival as a director to reckon with, showcasing his knack for storytelling and character portrayal.