Gulshan Devaiah starts shooting for 'Ulajh' with Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who received a lot of positive response to his streaming show 'Dahaad', has kick-started the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ulajh' which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew.



The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.



Talking about the same, Gulshan said, "It's been a good year for me so far and 'Ulajh' has a great cast put together and I'm really looking forward to filming this film with them. To say the least, it's a complicated part that I'm playing in this one."



The film, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through.



The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, and also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.



Meanwhile, Gulshan's upcoming movie, 'Guns & Gulaab', which is a comedy crime thriller, is set in the 1990s. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

