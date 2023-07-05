Gully Boy to Padmaavat, a look at Ranveer’s breakthrough performances

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is known for his charismatic and energetic persona, as well as his versatility as an actor. Throughout his career, he has delivered several breakthrough performances that have showcased his talent and range. As he rings his 38th birthday on July 6, here are some of the notable roles that established him as one of the most promising actors of his generation.

Band Baaja Baaraat





Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with this film directed by Maneesh Sharma. He played the role of Bittoo Sharma, a Delhi-based wedding planner. His portrayal of a fun-loving, street-smart character impressed audiences, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Ram-Leela









Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ram-Leela marked Ranveer's first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker. He played Ram, a Gujarati boy caught in a passionate love story with a girl from a rival Rajput family, portrayed by actor and his wife Deepika Padukone. His intense chemistry with Deepika and his portrayal of a passionate lover garnered so much praise.

Bajirao Mastani









This historical romance again directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured Ranveer Singh in the role of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. His transformation into a legendary character earned him widespread acclaim. The actor's powerful performance, alongside Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Gully Boy





In this musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer portrayed Murad, a young aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. His portrayal of the character's struggles, aspirations, and eventual rise showcased his versatility as an actor. Ranveer's performance in the film was highly acclaimed and earned him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Padmaavat









In this epic period drama also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer portrayed the antagonist, Sultan Alauddin Khilji. He completely immersed himself in the role, depicting the ruthless and complex character with great intensity. His portrayal was widely acclaimed and earned him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.