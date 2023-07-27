Goundamani gives comeback with Otha Ottu Muthaiya

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Goundamani, who is known for his comical as well as character roles, will be next seen as lead in Otha Ottu Muthaiya. He will be seen in the big screen after a gap of seven years. Written and directed by Sai Rajagopal, the film is produced by Shashi Films.

The music for Otha Ottu Muthaiya is composed by Siddharth Vipin of Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame. Hector will be handling the camera for the film, while Raja Sethupathy is the editor. The film will go on floors in Chennai soon.

Announcement regarding other casts from the film will be made by the makers in the upcoming days. Goundamani was last seen in Enakku Veru Engum Kizhaigal Kidaiyathu in 2016.