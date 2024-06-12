Gopichand dazzles in new poster of Viswam

CHENNAI: To celebrate actor Gopichand’s birthday, the makers of Viswam unveiled a new poster from the film on Wednesday. Billed as an action entertainer, Sreenu Vaitla of Dookudu fame is helming the film.

Sharing the poster on X, makers wrote, “Here’s Presenting the Machoness of @YoursGopichand in an uber stylish avatar from World of #Viswam. A @SreenuVaitla’s “Action Packed Entertainment” LOADING.. (sic).”

Bankrolled by People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios, Kavya Thapar is playing the female lead. The poster features the lead actor in a stylish avatar, riding a bike in the landscape of a deserted area.

The teaser of Viswam, released in the month of April, was well received among the audience and fans. KV Guhan handles the cinematography, and Amar Reddy Kudumula looks after the cuts.

Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music. Viswam is yet to announce the release date of the film. Gopichand was last seen in Bhimaa, alongside Priya BhavaniShankar and Malvika Sharma.

