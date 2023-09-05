Good action scripts are being written for women actors now: Priyanka Kd

CHENNAI: Priyanka Kd, who is known for her work in television and music videos in Hindi and Marathi industries is all set to stamp her mark in the south with Tamil and Telugu industries. “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch pad in the south.

Being a part of Nithiin’s film, who enjoys a superstar status in AP and Telangana and a filmmaker like Vakkantham Vamsi, I could call it my dream start,” Priyanka told DT Next.

She went on to say that though her character has less screen time in the film, it will be impactful. “I play a character that has grey shades. I play Sampath Raj’s girlfriend in the film and my character in a way takes the story forward.

It has some glamour to it. We shot for the film inside a jungle and the villagers were friendly, asking us about how the film was shaping up. It was a different experience altogether,” said Priyanka.

The actor tells us that she is looking forward to performing daredevil stunts in action flicks. “I have been trained in martial arts since my childhood.

There are good action stories being written for female actors in the south and I would like to see myself in one of them,” she added.

On her upcoming projects, she said, “I have listened to a few Telugu scripts and have a Tamil web series as well, which will be shot in Chennai.”