GOAT's third single creates an instant Spark

CHENNAI: The makers have certainly made the anticipation of Vijay’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) worth the wait. With its anticipation, the team has officially released the third single, titled Spark, on Saturday.

The lyrical video features Vijay alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary which has its words penned by Gangai Amaren, with the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Spark is sung by Yuvan and Vrusha Balu. The song looks to be a promising peppy dance number. De-aging technology is used to portray Vijay’s younger character in the film.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Vijay is set to appear in a dual role.

The ensemble cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera, while Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts. Trisha will be doing a cameo in GOAT.

Earlier, the makers released two other singles Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal, both of which went on to become chartbusters over various platforms and topping the global chart. Notably, the team used the voice of the late singer and sister of Yuvan Shankar Raja, Bhavatharini, using Artificial Intelligence for the second single.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is set to hit the screens on September 5.