Glen Powell says he and Sydney Sweeney are reading scripts for their next gig together

LOS ANGELES: After the success of their romantic comedy "Anyone But You", actor Glen Powell says he and co-star Sydney Sweeney are trying to "find the next thing" by reading scripts coming their way.

"Anyone But You", an Australia-set romantic drama about two strangers who connect briefly only to become sworn enemies due to misunderstandings, was directed by Will Gluck. The film is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's famous play "Much Ado About Nothing".

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing,” Powell told Variety recently.

“Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.” Sweeny, 26, and Powell, 35, have emerged as one of the romantic pairings to look forward to in Hollywood, following the success of "Anyone But You" earned a record-breaking USD 200 million at the box office.

Powell, who also starred in another romantic drama "Set It Up" in 2018, is currently promoting his upcoming action project "Twisters".