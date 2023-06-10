‘Gladiator 2’ crew members injured in stunt accident

WASHINGTON: On the set of the sequel to ‘Gladiator’ in Morocco on Wednesday, many crew members were injured while filming a stunt sequence for the action blockbuster, as per Variety.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, said in a statement, “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries.”

He added, “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received the necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

According to Variety, a total of six people received treatment, four of whom remain in the hospital. According to a source familiar with the project, all of the affected crew members were treated for burn injuries. Two other crew members were treated and released locally. The mishap occurred near the end of the shooting day. There were no injuries among the cast members.

The spokesperson for Paramount further added, “The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen feature in the sequel to the 2000 blockbuster. Ridley Scott, who helmed the previous film, is back in the director’s chair, with David Scarpa penning the script.

‘Gladiator’ was one of the highest-grossing films the year it was released, and it went on to win best picture and best actor for Russell Crowe. The sequel is set to be released in theatres on November 22, 2024.