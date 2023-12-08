‘Girls will be Girls’ selected for Sundance Film Fest 2024

CHENNAI: Couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production venture, “Girls Will Be Girls” is the only Indian film set to be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic Feature category, a remarkable feat for their debut as producers.

Richa said: “Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Ali added: “Being part of Sundance with our debut production is a dream realised. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is not just a film; it’s a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

“This project is a labour of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team.”

“Girls Will Be Girls” is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.