Genelia Deshmukh sends best wishes to Fardeen Khan for 'Heeramandi'

MUMBAI: Actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heera Mandi: The Diamond Bazaar, received best wishes from actress Genelia Deshmukh.

Taking to Instagram stories, Genelia shared a photo from the premiere night of 'Heera Mandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Genella and Fardeen posed happily together for the camera.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Wishing you all the best Fardeen. Khan for Heera Mandi, all our love to you."

Genella and Fardeen have worked together in 'Life Partner', She also posted a picture with Bhansali and captioned it, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heera Mandi and it has craving for more...what a world. what a journey you take us through to Sanjay sir..mesmerized as always loved loved loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew too @netflix this is truly special.”

The premiere night of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated debut web series Heera Mandi: The Diamond Bazaar turned into a dazzling affair as several Bollywood stars graced the event on Wednesday in Mumbai.

From veteran actress Rekha to superstar Salman Khan, actress. Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, Vicky Kaushal, and several stars gathered together to root for Bhansali and his 'Heera Mandi' team.

Recently, during the grand trailer launch of the show in the national capital, he opened up about his role as Wali Mohammad in 'Heera Mandi. He also got a little emotional while talking about his return to the acting space after a long time.

"It's been a very long gap for me, it's been almost 14 years. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen," said Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010's 'Dulha Mil Gaya.

He also shared how Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."

Fardeen added, "For me, this was something I have never done. and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, and wisdom and you know you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here."

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha. Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the

1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.