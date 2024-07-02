Garam Garam from Nani’s Surya’s Saturday out

CHENNAI: The Hindi version of actor Nani’s Saripodha Sanivaram is titled Surya’s Saturday. The team has released the first single, Garam Garam, on Tuesday. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film also stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan.



This film marks the second collaboration between Nani and the filmmaker after Ante Sundaraniki. Produced by DVV Danayya, under the banner DVV Entertainment, Saripodha Sanivaram features music by Jakes Bejoy. Touted to be an action drama, Murali G is handling the camera for the project and Karthika Srinivas is taking care of the cuts. The film will hit the screens on August 29.

Apart from this, Nani also has Nani 33 with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline.

