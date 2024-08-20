Begin typing your search...

    Ganesh Saravanan, Dasarathi onboard Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi

    In the posters, Ganesh held a liquor and Dasarathi with a weapon. VidaaMuyarchi is Dasarathi’s second consecutive collaboration with Ajith after Thunivu.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Aug 2024 11:57 AM GMT
    Ganesh Saravanan, Dasarathi onboard Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi
    X

    'VidaaMuyarchi' new film poster (X)

    CHENNAI: The makers of VidaaMuyarchi have been announcing the first look of the cast of the film at regular intervals through posters. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Ajithkumar is headlining the project.

    On Tuesday, the first-look poster of actors Ganesh Saravanan and Dasarathi was unveiled. In the posters, Ganesh held a liquor and Dasarathi with a weapon. VidaaMuyarchi is Dasarathi’s second consecutive collaboration with Ajith after Thunivu.

    The star cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan,Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash operates the camera. NB Srikanth is the editor.

    VidaaMuyarchi is in the final stages of production and will be wrapped up after a song shoot. Ajith is simultaneously shooting for both VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Adhik Ravichandran.

    VidaaMuyarchiMagizh ThirumeniAjithkumarActor AjithkumarLyca ProductionsVidaaMuyarchi Update
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick