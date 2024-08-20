Ganesh Saravanan, Dasarathi onboard Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi

CHENNAI: The makers of VidaaMuyarchi have been announcing the first look of the cast of the film at regular intervals through posters. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Ajithkumar is headlining the project.

On Tuesday, the first-look poster of actors Ganesh Saravanan and Dasarathi was unveiled. In the posters, Ganesh held a liquor and Dasarathi with a weapon. VidaaMuyarchi is Dasarathi’s second consecutive collaboration with Ajith after Thunivu.

The star cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan,Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash operates the camera. NB Srikanth is the editor.

VidaaMuyarchi is in the final stages of production and will be wrapped up after a song shoot. Ajith is simultaneously shooting for both VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Adhik Ravichandran.