Game Changer to release first in 2024 before Indian 2

CHENNAI: It is known to almost everyone that director Shankar has been simultaneously working on two pan-Indian projects, Game Changer with Ram Charan and Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. He had allocated 15 days each in a month for both these projects for the last couple of years. It was also widely reported that the filmmaker is all set to release Indian 2 first and then Game Changer.

The latest we hear from his quarter is that he is planning to release Game Changer before Indian 2. A source in the know told DT Next, “Shankar is currently working on the final out of Game Changer. The movie is likely to release in January 2024. Indian 2 involves a lot of CG portions and will take a while to be completed. The Kamal Haasan magnum opus will hit the screens in the summer of 2024.”

Game Changer has Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles and Thaman as the music director, while Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in lead roles with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.