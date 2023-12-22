Galaxy of stars descends at Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday bash

MUMBAI: It was a star-studded affair at the birthday bash of producer Anand Pandit as the who’s who of B-town attended the event.



Bollywood bigwigs including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Sunny Leone, Sharman Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mallika Sherawat, Hina Khan and others attended Anand’s 60th birthday celebrations.

Big B made a heartfelt speech for close friend and producer Anand Pandit. The superstar who was also the chief guest at the celebrations joined Pandit in cutting a 6-tier cake, and unveiled a biography and a coffee table book inspired by the producer's life.

Big B heaped praise on the producer, as he said: "You have praised me so much but I don't think I am worthy of this admiration. As my father would say, 'I have no desire to be famous. That you know me is enough.' You said you were very inspired by the character of Vijay in 'Trishul' but the credit for the resonance of that character should go to the writers, not me."

He further mentioned: “Anand Bhai is someone who always brings with him a lot of optimism and joy. One may be facing any problem, but by his mere presence, he dissipates the gloom. He has a lot of humility and simplicity. He is a very friendly, very respectful person and he has lived his life with a lot of discipline. I believe Anand Bhai is a true heir and a worthy son to his father. It is because of the blessings of his parents that he is today known as Anand Pandit and the man behind Lotus Developers. My heartfelt congratulations to him on this special day.”

Salman Khan looked dapper in a blue suit. Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’, also marked his presence at the party. He came to the party with his father Rakesh Roshan.

SRK’s outfit consisted of a black shirt, which he paired with a double-breasted blazer. With matching black trousers, a pair of black shoes, a black pearl necklace and black sunglasses, he looked completely dapper.

Music directors Vishal & Shekhar helmed musical entertainment for the night. Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam was the host of the evening.

Others guests at the event included Kapil Sharma, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Jeetendra, Javed Jaffrey, Shatrughan Sinha, Tushar Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.