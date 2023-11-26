Gabriella wishes boyfriend Arjun Rampal on his 51st birthday

MUMBAI: As actor Arjun Rampal turned a year older on Sunday, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades extended a heartfelt wish. Taking to Instagram, Gabriella shared a video which she captioned, "Happy birthday baby, there really is no one like you, keep surprising us and yourself."

The video had throwback clips of Arjun dancing, playing with his kids, working out, and riding a bike. Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the 'Don' actor. Arjun commented, "Thank you my love. you bring out the best in me."

Actor Lisa Haydon commented, "Cute happy birthday Arjun." Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday @rampal72." Earlier in July, Rampal welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a post which he captioned, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun also has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

The couple officially separated in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film 'Crakk'.

The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action. In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.

