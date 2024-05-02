From cake cutting to shoe gifting: Inside John Abraham's special birthday surprise for fan

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of kindness and generosity, Bollywood actor John Abraham made a fan's birthday truly special by gifting him a pair of expensive shoes and even tying his laces himself.

The touching gesture, captured in the videos that quickly went viral on social media, has earned John widespread praise for his humility and compassion.

Taking to the social media platform, John's fan shared videos of himself celebrating his birthday with the actor.

Not only did John join in the festivities by cutting a special cake with the fan outside his Mumbai office, but he also surprised him with a pair of shoes as a birthday gift.

John also helped his fan wear his new shoes. Bending down to fasten the shoelaces with his own hands, the 'Pathaan' actor's gesture of kindness touched the hearts of many.

Reactions poured in on social media, with users commending John for his down-to-earth nature. One user wrote, "Down to earth person," while another exclaimed, "He is a very good human being."

Meanwhile on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster 'Pathaan,' starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

His upcoming project, Nikhil Advani's 'Vedaa,' is set to release on July 12, featuring Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.