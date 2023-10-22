From Bollywood to down south, Sanjay Dutt says cinema is a 'universal language'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is diversifying his horizons with his work across multiple film industries of India, feels that while cinema may be separated by languages, it in its entirety is a universal language of emotions that appeals to the audience.

Over the years, the superstar has delivered some iconic roles in Hindi cinema, most notably in the 1993 blockbuster ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Sadak’, ‘Vaastav’, the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘Agneepath’ and several others.

He ventured into the South Indian film industry with his role as Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2’ leaving a profound impact.

The superstar effortlessly blended into the world of Sandalwood, cementing his status as a versatile actor who could transcend regional boundaries

He followed it up with his Tamil debut in 'Leo’ as an antagonist.

Talking about venturing into different film industries across India, Sanjay said: "While language can seem like a hurdle, remember this – cinema is the universal language of human emotion. Stories have a remarkable way of reaching people beyond words, touching the very core of our existence."

Continuing his streak, the superstar is now geared up to star in the upcoming Kannada language film ‘KD The Devil’. He will also be seen in 'Double Ismart', an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will feature Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.