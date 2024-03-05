Fitting climax: Manjummel Boys director on Kamal’s praise

CHENNAI: The team of Manjummel Boys, who are basking in the success of the film, recently met Kamal Haasan at his office. The cast and crew also had the opportunity to interact with the actor-director about several aspects of filmmaking.

During the discussion, Kamal spoke about the history of Guna caves, how his film was shot there and the challenges they faced. He said, “Initially, I suggested to name Guna as Mathikettan Solai. However, the entire team disagreed to it.” He watched Manjummel Boys with actor-filmmaker Santhana Bharathi, who helmed Guna, and actor Rekha.

In a recent interview, Chidambaram S Poduval, who is the director of Manjummel Boys, said that Kamal Haasan sir appreciating the film after watching it, is the fitting climax for Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys has several references from Kamal Haasan’s films and is centered around a group of friends visiting a cave, where the actor’s iconic film Guna was shot. The film also features a song from Guna, Kanmani Anbodu, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, which is also the only song in Manjummel Boys. Speaking about the song, Kamal further mentioned that it was a love letter from Ilaiyaraaja to him. In a press meet, Santhana Bharathi revealed that Kamal was in tears after watching the film.