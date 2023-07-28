First single of King of Kotha to release on July 28

CHENNAI: King of Kotha, touted to be a gangster film, is directed by Abhilash Joshiy. A few days ago, the makers released the teaser of the film.

The recent update about the film is that the first single, titled Kalaattaakaaran in Tamil, will be released on July 28, on account of actor Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday. “Prepare yourself for an electrifying dance number from #KingOfKotha, starring @dulQuer and the graceful @ritika_offl, as they set the stage on fire! #KOKFirstSingle releasing on July 28th,” (sic) the makers tweeted.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Ritika Singh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer, Prasanna and Anikha Surendran, among others. King Of Kotha is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year, in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.