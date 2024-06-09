First single from Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja out

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame, Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first single, Thaaye Thaaye.

The song features music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and Sid Sriram’s vocals. The lyrics are penned by Vairamuthu. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Munishkanth and Boys Manikandan in prominent roles.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are backing the film. Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Philomin Raj. The film is hitting the screens on June 14.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif, has Ace and Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline. Viduthalai Part 2 is helmed by Vetrimaaran and also stars Soori in lead role.