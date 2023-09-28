First look, title of Vijay Antony’s next to be unveiled

Begin typing your search...

In the poster, the actor can been in handcuffs and his face covered with a black mask. The film is expected to be a crime-thriller. Vijay Antony was last seen in Kolai and is awaiting the release of Raththam.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Sep 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-28 01:00:50.0  )
Chendur Film International will unveil the Title and First look poster

CHENNAI: The title and first look of music composer-actor Vijay Antony’s next film will be unveiled today at 6 pm. The makers made the announcement by sharing an intriguing poster.

The film is produced by Chendur Film International. Taking to their X account, the makers captioned, “The mask has a story behind it Unraveling the Title and First Look of our #ProductionNo7 with @vijayantony Tomorrow at 6PM.” (sic)

In the poster, the actor can been in handcuffs and his face covered with a black mask. The film is expected to be a crime-thriller. Vijay Antony was last seen in Kolai and is awaiting the release of Raththam.

Information regarding the cast and crew of the film will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.

Vijay AntonyVijay antony new filmfirst lookChendur Film Internationalcrime-thrillerKolaiRaththam
DTNEXT Bureau

