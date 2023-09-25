First look poster of Bala's 'Vanangaan' starring Arun Vijay out

CHENNAI: The first look poster of National Award-winning filmmaker Bala's upcoming film 'Vanangaan', starring Arun Vijay as lead, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

Actor Arun Vijay took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Privileged to be wielded by the master craftsman, Director @IyakkunarBala sir himself, here it is!! Excited and humbled to share the first look of #Vanangaan with you all ❤️." (sic)

The first look poster, which is all in grey, shows Arun Vijay holding a sculpture of the Hindu deity Ganesha in one hand, while a bust of social reformer 'Thanthai Periyar' EV Ramasamy in another.

Apart from Arun Vijay, the film has Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. GV Prakash is composing the music for the film with RB Gurudev handling cinematography for the film.

'Vanangaan' is produced by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions in association with Bala's B Studios.

It is to be noted that Vanangaan was earlier announced with Suriya with the latter’s 2D Entertainment banner backing the film. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production opted out of the project.