First look of Vikram Prabhu’s Iruga Patru to be out today

CHENNAI: Produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath and Thangaprabhakaran R, under the banner Potential Studios LLP, Iruga Patru stars Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath and Vidaarth in lead roles. The makers are all set to unveil the first look of the film today (July 31) at 5.00 pm. “Unveiling the enigmatic first look poster of #Irugapatru on Monday, 31st July 2023. Get ready to embark on a journey that will leave you spellbound! #IrugapatruFirst- Look,” (sic) the makers tweeted.





Written and directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan of Tenaliraman fame, the film’s music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran. Details regarding the other cast and crew of the film are yet to announced by the makers.