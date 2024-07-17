First look of Vetri Maaran's 'Viduthalai Part 2' out; check details here

CHENNAI: The much-awaited first look posters of 'Viduthalai Part 2' were unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

The film stars actor Soori in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier playing pivotal characters.

Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ken Karunaas, and Chetan, among others, form the rest of the cast.

Helmed by Vetri Maaran, the film is the second instalment of 'Viduthalai Part 1', released last year.

Sharing the first look posters on X, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "A new chapter begins with #ViduthalaiPart2. Directed by the visionary #VetriMaaran! First Look is Out. #ValourAndLove(sic).”

In one of the posters, Vijay Sethupathi is seen enraged, carrying a sickle with blood all over his shirt.



In contrast, the other poster has him and Manju Warrier smiling near a farm with the sun rising in the background.

Bankrolled by RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, 'Viduthalai' is based on the Tamil novel titled 'Thunaivan' by B Jeyamohan.

'Viduthalai Part 2' has retained the technical crew from Part 1, with Velraj handling the cinematography and Ramar looking after the edits.

Ilaiyaraaja will compose for the sequel as well.

'Viduthalai Part 2' is reportedly in the final stages of filming.