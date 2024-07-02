First look of Rashmika from Dhanush’s Kubera to be unveiled on July 5

CHENNAI: Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rahmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The team has previously unveiled the looks of Dhanush and Nagarjuna. On Tuesday, the makers released a poster of Rashmika from the film, stating that her first look will be unveiled on July 5.



The poster features Rashmika turning backwards, walking with a suitcase inside a dense forest. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Kubera has musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer and Karthika Srinivas is handling the cuts. The film is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

