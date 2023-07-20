First look of Prabhas from Project K out

CHENNAI: Vyjayanthi Movies unveiled the first look of actor Prabhas from Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Sharing the poster, the makers tweeted, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA),” (sic). The film is all set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con.

On July 20, the film’s team will host a panel, titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’, with Kamal Haasan, Deepika and Prabhas, during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, Project K is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.