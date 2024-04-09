First look of Nithya Menen’s Dear EXes out

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Nithya Menen’s birthday, director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look of her next film, titled Dear EXes. Kamini, who has previously worked with director Vishnu Varadhan, is helming the film.

Sharing the poster in X on Monday, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Very happy to launch the Bask Time Theatres and POPter Media Production No. 1 first look #DearEXes#HBDNithyaMenen. Featuring #NithyaMenen, #VinayRai, @pnavdeep2, #DeepakParambol, @prateikbabbar, Written & Directed by debutante #Kamini. Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, Ramki (sic).”

Billed to be a fantasy romantic comedy, the poster features the Thiruchitrambalam star in traditional attire with a phone in her hand, indicating a call from her ‘ex’. Dear EXes is bankrolled by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, and Ramki under the banners Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media. Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Deepak Parambol, and Prateik Babbar are part of the cast. Preetha Jayaraman handles the cinematography, and Saravanan does the editing. Dear EXes is yet to announce the release date of the film.



Meanwhile, Nithya Menen also plays the female lead in Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Headlined by Jayam Ravi, it also has Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Lal, and John Kokken in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.