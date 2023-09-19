First look of Jayam Ravi and Rajesh M’s Brother revealed on Monday

CHENNAI: Helmed by Rajesh M of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film is titled as Brother. On the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, the makers released the first-look poster of the film. Taking to their X account, Screen Scene wrote, “Get ready for a film that explores the #Brother bond like never before! Revealing the FL of @actor_jayamravi starring, “#Brother” Releasing worldwide in Tamil & Telugu #BrotherMovie #BrotherFirstLook Happy #VinayagarChathurthi.” (sic) Brother also stars Priyanka Mohan, Bhumika, Saranya Ponvannan and VTV Ganesh, among others.

Touted to be a family-drama, the film’s music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj. Vivekanand Santhosam will be the cinematographer and Ashish Joseph is handling the cuts. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi will be next seen in Iraivan, alongside Nayanthara, which will hit the screens on September 28.