First look of Hot Spot out

CHENNAI: Hot Spot stars Kalaiyarasan, Gouri Kishan, Sandy Master, Adithya Bhaskar, Ammu Abhirami, Janani Iyer, Subhash Selvam and Sofia in pivotal roles. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

Helmed by Vignesh Karthik of GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Adiye fame, Kalaiyarasan plays the protagonist appearing as an auto driver. The film is produced by KJ Balamani Marban and Suresh Kumar, under the banners KJB Talkies and 7 Warrior Films, respectively.

Talking about Hot Spot, Vignesh said, “We don’t have the courage to probe into some of the basic things that happen before our eyes on a daily basis in society. It is only when the consequences affect us that we think about it. Hot Spot is a story that analyses such important things. There is no doubt that the film will create deliberations and discussions in the society after its release. The film will bring awareness and courage to knock the minds and ask questions to the young and old.”

Music is composed by Satish Ragunathan and Vaan. Gokul Binay is handling the cinematography and Muthaiyan is the editor. The entire shooting of Hot Spot has been completed in Chennai. The film will hit the screens next month.