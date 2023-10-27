First look of GV Prakash’s Rebel out

CHENNAI: The first look of GV Prakash’s Rebel was released by Silambarasan TR on Thursday. Directed by debut filmmaker Nikesh RS, Rebel has an ensemble star cast including GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju, Karunaas, Subramania Siva, Shalu Rahim, Venkatesh VP, Aaditya Bhaskar, Kalloori Vinoth, Aathira and many others.

GV has composed music for this film, which features cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, and editing by Vetri Krishnan.

The film is produced by Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja. While the film's shooting is already wrapped up, the post production work is briskly nearing completion. The astounding look of GV Prakash Kumar in this first look has enthralled the fans.

The plans are going on to release the film soon in the theaters. Director Nikesh RS says, "The film's screenplay has been crafted based on true incidents that happened in the 1980s. The film is set against the college backdrops and will revolve around the politics infused into the lives of students. Rebel will be a special movie and milestone in the career of GV Prakash Kumar."