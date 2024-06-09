First look of Goundamani’s political drama Oththa Votu Muthaiya out

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Goundamani, who is known for his comical as well as character roles, will be next seen as lead in Oththa Votu Muthaiya. He will be seen in the big screen after a gap of eight years. The first-look poster of the film was released on Sunday.

The poster and the title makes it clear that the film is a political drama. Written and directed by Sai Rajagopal, Oththa Votu Muthaiya also stars Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendran and Ravi Maria, among others, in prominent roles.

The music for the film is composed by Siddharth Vipin. Hector will be handling the camera for the film, while Raja Sethupathy is the editor. The film is backed by Raviraja ME. Announcement regarding the release of the film will be unveiled in the coming days. Goundamani was last seen in Enakku Veru Engum Kizhaigal Kidaiyathu in 2016.