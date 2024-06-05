Pa Ranjith unveils first-look poster of Bayamariya Brammai

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith released the first-look poster of Rahul Kabali’s Bayamariya Brammai. Featuring debutant JD in the lead role, the film also stars Guru Somasundaram, John Vijay, Vinod Sagar, Harish Uthaman and Sai Priyanka Ruth, among others.

Billed to be a crime-thriller, Bayamariya Brammai is bankrolled by Jagadish and Rahul Kabali, under the banner 69 MM Film. Filmmaker Rahul Kabali said, “The story is set in the 90s and 2000s. All the characters are given equal importance and this will not be a regular crime-thriller for the audience.”

K is composing the music. Nandha and Praveen V are handling the camera, while Akhil Prakash took care of the edits. The team has wrapped up the shoot and post-production works are taking place at a rapid pace.

Bayamariya Brammai participated in more than six international film festivals and won various awards. This year, the film was screened at the Cannes International Film Festival.