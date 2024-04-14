Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, probe underway

MUMBAI: Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added.

More details are awaited in connection with the incident.