Film sheds light on colour shaming

CHENNAI: Growing up in Nilambur, a village in Kerala, Thanha Fathima faced significant discrimination due to her dark complexion. This deeply affected the young girl, leading her to become increasingly withdrawn. Affectionately nicknamed ‘Kuruvi’ by her parents, her experiences have been adapted into a Malayalam film titled Kuruvi Paapa, which will be released on March 8. Thanha's story is sadly not an isolated one, as countless children around the globe endure similar instances of colour and body shaming.

KK Basheer, Thanha’s father and the movie's producer, tells DT Next, "There is shaming of all kinds, and many children suffer silently. Most children don't discuss this issue with their parents, fearing they won't take it seriously. Even, I initially didn't grasp the seriousness when my daughter complained about colour shaming in school. From my experience, I've learned that awareness among parents is crucial. I once told her not to play in the sun, unaware that those words would deeply affect her."

Stills from the film Kuruvi Paapa

Not only did students in her previous school in Nilambur shame her, but some family members also contributed to her distress. "When someone speaks badly to her in front of me, I confront them. I also advised Kuruvi not to take things to heart, but it was tough for her," recalls Jasmin Jaaz, Thanha's mother. "Later, we moved to Ernakulam, where Kuruvi is now studying in Class 10 at Kalamassery Government Higher Secondary School. The change in environment had a positive impact on her. Students didn't shame her in her new school, and teachers are extremely supportive and encouraging."

To share Thanha's story with a wider audience and raise awareness about colour shaming, Basheer resolved to produce a film. "I was determined to share my daughter’s ordeal with the public and shed light on this issue. No child should have to endure body shaming or colour discrimination like my daughter Kuruvi did," he emphasises. "For the past eight years, I've been dedicated to the filmmaking process. I approached director Joshy John, who agreed to helm the project. I financed it, and the screenplay was written by my wife Jasmin and her brother, Bismith Nilambur," Basheer explains.

In the film Kuruvi Paapa, Vineeth and Muktha play significant roles, while Thanha portrays herself. Reflecting on her experience, Thanha shares, "Portraying myself in the film wasn't difficult. I faced depression while growing up, with schoolmates and family members shaming me. However, my parents always encouraged me to pursue my interests. I began learning gymnastics at age 5, and my brother Nihal and I have performed dance gymnastics on over 100 stages in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. I also have a passion for acting. So when my father decided to make a film about my life experiences, I expressed my desire to narrate my own story. This is my first film, and I hope to continue acting in the future.”

Thanha desires to learn ethical hacking while also pursuing acting. "I feel more confident now. My classmates and teachers at the current school inquire about the film, and their support means a lot to me," she adds warmly.