Film and TV celebrities pay last respects to Rituraj ahead of funeral

MUMBAI: Hours ahead of the last rites of the late 'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh, film and TV celebrities visited his residence to pay their last respects to the actor, who passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

The grieving visitors included Arshad Warsi, Ravi Dubey, Anup Soni, Raza Murad, Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Gulfam Khan Hussain, Jaswir Kaur, Deepshikha Nagpal, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.



The actor's funeral will take place at the Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery.



Leading up to his death, Rituraj had been discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following an attack of pancreatitis. His health, however, took a turn for the worse on February 19 and he suffered a heart attack.



With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in popular television shows such as 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Tehkikaat', 'Kutumb', 'Jyoti', 'Beintehaa', and, most recently, 'Anupamaa'.



He also featured in the 2022 web series 'Made in Heaven' and the 2023 movie 'Yaariyan 2'.

