'Fight Club' teaser: 'Uriyadi' fame Vijay Kumar stars in an intense full-fledged action film

CHENNAI: The makers of 'Uriyadi' fame actor Vijay Kumar's upcoming film 'Fight Club' released the film's teaser on Saturday.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's production banner, G Squad, took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "#FightClubTeaser - Step into the world of raw, rustic, and intractable battles!." (sic)

The 1-minute 44-second teaser begins with a voiceover of a man saying, "Fights! These fights are the ones done before I was born. Whoever dies, these fights won't diminish. Different men with different names will fight" and then cuts to fight between men from different neighbourhoods in the city, and introduces us to the protagonist of the film played by actor Vijay Kumar.



The teaser then shows us Vijay's life and how he became the fighter with his gang of men.

The teaser further with quick cuts shows us gangs of young men fighting, chasing men with rage to kill in various neighbourhoods in the city, and metaphorically takes on the male ego. rivalry between men and how others exploit youngsters for their own gains.

'Fight Club' is written and directed by Abbas A Rahmath. Govind Vasantha is scoring music for the film, Leon Britto is the cinematographer, and the editing is handled by Kripakaran P.

The film has dialogues written by Vijay Kumar, Rahmath and Sasi.

Produced by Aditya under his Reel Good Films banner, the film is set to release in theatres this December 15.