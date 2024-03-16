Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she had a 'Goth phase' in her college days

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared an anecdote from her college life.



The actress said that she had a goth phase and would go for almost everything in black from clothes to nail paint.

Fatima, who walked the runway as a showstopper for the label Vika presented by One Infinite, spoke to IANS exclusively on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on the penultimate day.

Talking about how her fashion sense has evolved, Fatima said: “I don’t know about being a cool chick or not but I am very laid back (when it comes to fashion).”

“When I was in college I would only wear black. Had a goth phase. I would wear black nail paint, kajal, black clothes with shoes with doodling I would do. I think I have changed now.”

Does real fashion mean burning the pockets?

The actress, who will next be seen in 'Ul Jalool Ishq', said: “Real fashion is about being comfortable in what you wear because you may spend a lot of money in a particular style and then it is not in trend. Then what? So, might as well go for something that is classic and you are comfortable in.”

“Although, I know fast fashion is something which I know is harmful for the environment.”

However, Fatima, who made her acting debut with ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan in 2016, has found a simple solution.

The actress said: “So, it’s simple, take your mother’s sarees, take a T-shirt from your brother and if one has a boyfriend take his shirt, sweatshirt or jeans. And we can style it."