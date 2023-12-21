Fan go 'Lutt Putt' over SRK, burst crackers as 'Dunki' opens early in theatres

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Dunki’ was nothing less than a celebration as his fans were seen dancing to the song ‘Lutt Putt’ in the theatres and celebrating with firecrackers.



Fans swarmed theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite star Shah Rukh on the big screen for the third time in the same year. Pictures and videos of fans celebrating have taken over the internet.

A video shows, fans dancing inside the theatres near the screen on the track ‘Lutt Putt’. A clip also shows fans holding fireworks alongside the cutout of ‘Dunki’.

The first show of the film was showcased at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. Fans brought party poppers and confetti to the first-day show of the film.

A a big cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan was also set up at Gaiety Galaxy where fans celebrated the superstar by bursting firecrackers and throwing confetti on the same.

The film, which marks SRK's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, and Satish Shah in supporting roles. In 2023, SRK had a win at the box-office with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.