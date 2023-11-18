Family outing turns into living nightmare in the village

CHENNAI: Unveiling its new trailer, the Tamil horror series The Village, has only amped up the creeps as horrifying mutants come out from the dark and hunt a family, turning a simple family outing into a living nightmare and a desperate fight for survival.

Inspired by writers Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, the series takes the viewers deep into the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu and into the village of Kattiyal. Pulsing with an atmosphere of dread and trepidation, the whole trailer is an eerie ride through a dark forest, petrifying tunnels, a haunting mystery, and an abandoned village.

Speaking about the series, Arya said, “I am excited that my original streaming debut begins with the horror. Horror is a genre that I personally believe to be quite challenging for any actor to showcase their acting skills and talent. What’s really exciting about The Village, is that it’s not your run-of-the-mill horror of ghosts and evil spirits but is more contemporary with strong elements of sci-fi and fantasy.” Directed and co-written by Milind Rau, the series is produced by BS Radhakrishnan. The series also stars Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K and Thalaivasal Vijay, among others. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 24.