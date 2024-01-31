Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai premieres at Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

CHENNAI: As a part of the Big Screen Competitions segment, filmmaker Ram’s Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai premieres at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. The film features Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori in the lead roles.

Sharing a new poster of the film on Tuesday on X, which is formerly known as Twitter, before the premiere, Soori wrote, “The cosmic clock ticks its final tock! Our film tiptoes into the world at Rotterdam. All set for a wild ride with its World Premiere today at Rotterdam under the Big Screen Competition!!! Be with us as we unfold the magic at the global stage. #SevenSeasSevenHills #glimpseofimmortallove (sic).” Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, under the banner V House Productions, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

Earlier this month, the team released a glimpse video. Without giving much information about the plot, the clip gives the glimpse of immortal love to the audience. NK Ekhambram is handling the camera and Mathi VS is overseeing the cuts.

Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai marks Nivin’s third direct-tamil film, after Neram and Richie.