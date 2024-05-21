Exclusive: Will it be Trisha or Nayanthara for MS Subbulakshmi biopic?

CHENNAI: India's first-ever musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, aka MS Subbulakshmi, is all set to get a biopic. Yes, the legendary Carnatic singer's life will grace the big screen by 2025. Sources say that a Bengaluru-based production house as well as a leading directorial team from Karnataka have begun pre-production work on the biopic.

"The scripting work is in its final stages. The makers will now finalise who will fit the bill to play MS on screen. The film is planned on a grand scale, and the team is keen on roping in actors Trisha or Nayanthara for the role. Even Rashmika Mandanna's name was discussed," a source told DT Next.

An official announcement is yet to be made on the biopic, which will go on floors in the second half of the year.